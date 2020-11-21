More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Rain, possibly mixed with snow.
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Pompeo meets Afghan, Taliban reps for talks in Doha
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday met with a Taliban negotiating team led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on the sidelines of continuing talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar.
Police seek suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting
Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
Afternoon forecast: 41, plenty of sunshine; wintry mix Sunday morning
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Trump talks to Michigan lawmakers in vote battle
President Donald Trump summoned a delegation of Republican lawmakers from Michigan, including the state's Senate majority leader and House speaker, in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden's 154,000-vote margin of victory.