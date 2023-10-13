More from Star Tribune
Nation
The toll of heat deaths in the Phoenix area soars after the hottest summer on record
The toll of heat-associated deaths in Arizona's most populous county — still being tallied after the area's hottest summer ever recorded — has soared over 360, alarming public health officials who say the final count will surely set a new record.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 49, rainy and windy
It'll be rainy through the overnight hours, with lingering brisk winds and cloud cover Saturday. Sunday will bring some sun.
Weather
Morning forecast: More rain, wind; high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 13
Paul Douglas
Today's Soaking Will Dent The Drought
today will be fairly unpleasant for driving and even walking out to pick up the morning newspaper. Winds gust from 30-40 mph with heavy rain at times. Models have been amazingly consistent the last few days, predicting 1-2" of rain; even more south and west of the Minnesota River. Today's windswept soaking spills into early Saturday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson