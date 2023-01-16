More from Star Tribune
Nation
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain turns to snow tonight, high 37
Western Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory for a combination of sleet, snow and freezing rain. The Twin Cities should see more rain Monday and light snow after sunset.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain with our January thaw; high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 16
Nation
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month.