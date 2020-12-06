More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Patchy freezing fog, low around 30
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy; high near 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny; high of 39
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump fans steadfast at first rally after election
The event was meant to boost Republican incumbents campaigning in two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 25 and mainly clear
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast