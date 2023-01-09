More from Star Tribune
Local
Poor air quality advisory issued because of lack of wind
Alerts more frequently issued in wintertime.
Nation
Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms
Rescuers ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California while the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated Monday as residents grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warming up to a high of 32
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 9
Weather
