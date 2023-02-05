More from Star Tribune
Rain & Snow Showers Monday Afternoon
A batch of rain/snow moves through later today, bringing an inch or two of snow to the Arrowhead. Another system passes close by Wednesday Night into Thursday, with impacts mainly limited to southeastern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s this week. - D.J. Kayser
US skiers to don climate change-themed race suits at worlds
Looking cool is just the tip of the iceberg for Mikaela Shiffrin, Travis Ganong and the rest of the U.S. ski team when they debut new race suits at the world championships.
Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.
Afternoon forecast: Warmer than average, high 28
Temperatures will stay warmer than average this week. Watch for a chance of wintery mix on Monday.