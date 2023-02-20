More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis opens free parking refuges as cities brace for storms
Back-to-back snow emergencies possible with two-stage snowfall forecast
Local
Multi-day storm could bring up to 20" to southern Minn., including Twin Cities
In a winter that has already served up more than 55 inches of snow, the midweek dumping is poised to land on the list of the largest snowstorms ever.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 37; major snowstorm arrives Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 20
World
Madagascar, Mozambique set for "dangerous" Cyclone Freddy
A cyclone which is intensifying as it approaches the southeastern African coast has been labeled as ''dangerous'' by the United Nation's weather agency on Monday as nations brace for landfall.