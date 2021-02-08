More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Minnesota judge quickly denies legal challenge to youth sports mask mandate
Federal judge Eric Tostrud, after holding a hearing last Friday, denied the request on Monday, saying the matter is one for Minnesota's political branches to decide, not federal court.
Vikings
How Brady's 'fast-twitch' brain led the Bucs to a championship
On the NFL: After a slow start, the 43-year-old quarterback found his rhythm in a balanced game plan to earn a seventh Super Bowl ring.
Vikings
Vikings will promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator, sources say
The former quarterbacks coach replaces his father Gary, who retired last month, and will be the team's sixth play-caller in seven seasons.
Gophers
Scoggins: Super Bowl champion celebrated as 'mirror for these kids' in north Minneapolis
Buccaneers rookie receiver and former Gophers star Tyler Johnson added another chapter to his story, one that we should keep repeating for all ears (especially the young ones) to hear.
Wild
Wild has two more games postponed, two more players sidelined by COVID
There are 11 players and one staff member who have tested positive.