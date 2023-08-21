More from Star Tribune
World
Haiti and Dominican Republic warn of floods and landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin nears
Tropical Storm Franklin churned through the Caribbean Sea on Monday as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warned residents to prepare for landslides and heavy floods.
Nation
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it's threatening Oregon and Idaho
Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, swept people into swollen rivers, toppled trees onto homes and flooded roadways as the massive system marched northward Monday, prompting flood watches and warnings in more than a half dozen states.
World
Firefighters report more progress against Canadian wildfires and wait for rain
Firefighters successfully prevented wildfires from destroying more structures in a scenic region of British Columbia, authorities said Monday as the prospect of rain raised hopes for the effort to contain the flames.
Local
Odds are good this week's heat will break Twin Cities records
Despite 24 days at or over 90 degrees, there have been no high temperature records set so far this year.