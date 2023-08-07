More from Star Tribune
Nation
DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes
Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 7
World
Stormy weather across northern Europe kills at least 1 person, idles ferries and delays flights
Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday killed at least one person and caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and a train's partial derailment.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 7