Paul Douglas
Lots Of Blue Skies Monday - Late Week Rain Chances
Another brilliant Fall day is expected Monday with blue skies and highs in the mid-70s. Quiet weather continues through mid-week before the pattern starts to change and we see more shower and storm potential. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke.
Business
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Quiet and comfortable, high 71
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 11