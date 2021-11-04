More from Star Tribune
World
Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations, school closures
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations and submerging local roads in some parts of the country on Friday.
World
Floods in Indonesia kill at least 6, mud hampers relief work
Flash floods from torrential rains on Indonesia's main island of Java killed at least six people and three others were missing, officials said Friday.
Paul Douglas
October Flashback This Weekend - Slush Potential Late Next Week?
It will snow. It will get cold. There will be wind chill. But not in the near term: winter is still on indefinite hold with weekend temperatures at or just above 60F, some 15-20F milder than average. We do cool off next week and a late week storm may end as slushy snow event a week from Friday, with a potential for accumulation, especially north/west of MSP. Details are sketchy (ie: unknowable) but at some point there WILL be a meteorological reality check.
Nation
SpaceX crew launch bumped to next week; astronaut on mend
SpaceX's next crew flight is off until at least next week, as NASA debates whether to bring astronauts back from the International Space Station before launching their replacements.