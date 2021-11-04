Paul Douglas

It will snow. It will get cold. There will be wind chill. But not in the near term: winter is still on indefinite hold with weekend temperatures at or just above 60F, some 15-20F milder than average. We do cool off next week and a late week storm may end as slushy snow event a week from Friday, with a potential for accumulation, especially north/west of MSP. Details are sketchy (ie: unknowable) but at some point there WILL be a meteorological reality check.