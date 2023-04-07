More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
60s For Easter Weekend With A Few Showers Around Sunday
The first 60s of the year are likely in the metro this weekend! We will watch some rain showers around from midday onward Sunday, but morning egg hunts should be dry. 70s then look to make an appearance for the middle of next week. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, and the second round of the Masters was suspended for the day amid heavy wind and rain.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 51, sunny and breezy
Is it finally spring? It'll be sunny Friday, with temperatures on the rise and more sunshine ahead, with a chance of showers Sunday afternoon.