World
British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding
The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province.
Nation
Flooding in Washington state not as severe as earlier storm
Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn't appear to be as severe as an extreme weather flooding event earlier in the month.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warmer, high 49; sun SW, clouds NE
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Mon., Nov. 29
Business
Storm with high winds pounds Istanbul; 4 dead, several hurt
A powerful storm pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey on Monday, killing at least four people and causing havoc in the city of 15 million people, reports said.