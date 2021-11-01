More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29 and mostly cloudy as nights turn colder
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 41, increasing clouds, chilly
It's a cool Election Day, with windchill making it feel like the mid-30s and snow possible in northeastern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 41
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2
Paul Douglas
A Raging Fear of Green Lawns in November
Lake effect snows give way to a late September-like ridge of high pressure this weekend, a bubble of unusually mild, Pacific air. That should mean 50s this weekend with a chance of low 60s early next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson