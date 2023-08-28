More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected landfall
Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Idalia intensified Monday and forecasters predicted it would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.
Sports
Florida football team alters its travel plans with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the state
Florida is altering its travel plans for the team's season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night, hoping to avoid Tropical Storm Idalia.
Nation
Florida prays Idalia won't join long list of destructive storms with names starting with 'I'
Floridians pray that when Idalia hits the Gulf Coast it won't join the long list of destructive Atlantic Ocean storms whose names started with ''I.''
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 84
Some clouds will likely move in this afternoon but Monday remains warm and calm.