More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
Northern lights could be visible tonight in Twin Cities, much of Minnesota
The best viewing will be from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 76
Rain chances increases by the end of the week.
Paul Douglas
Sunny & Warm Start To The Week - Northern Lights Possible Monday Night?
It won't necessary feel like mid-September this week, with many days reaching at least the upper 70s if not into the 80s. Rain chances increase during the second half of the week. And we're keeping an eye on aurora chances Monday Night. - D.J. Kayser