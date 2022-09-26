More from Star Tribune
Nation
Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
It's been more than a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today.
World
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Sports
Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Business
Canadian navy vessel headed to areas hit hardest by Fiona
Canada's defense minister said Monday that 100 soldiers have been deployed to each of three Atlantic provinces hit by former Hurricane Fiona and a navy vessel will visit the most devastated area of Newfoundland, where 76 homes were destroyed or structurally damaged.