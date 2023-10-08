More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Cool Weather Continues This Week - Rain Possible Thursday Into Friday
Cool air continues to sit across the region, with highs mainly in the 50s this week for the metro (maybe approaching 60F on Wednesday). The first half of the week is dry, but we'll track rain chances for Thursday and Friday. - D.J. Kayser
World
'Without water, there is no life': Drought in Brazil's Amazon is sharpening fears for the future
Communities dependent on the Amazon rainforest's waterways are stranded without supply of fuel, food or filtered water. Dozens of river dolphins perished and washed up on shore. And thousands of lifeless fish float on the water's surface.
World
Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearer
Scores of flights in Hong Kong were canceled Sunday as Tropical Storm Koinu neared the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan.
Paul Douglas
Early Morning Sprinkle Sunday? Highs In The 50s Continue
We can't rule out an early morning shower or sprinkle Sunday morning in eastern Minnesota, otherwise, more clouds than sun is expected to end the weekend. Highs remain in the 50s throughout the next week. - D.J. Kayser