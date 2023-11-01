More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Still Below Average Thursday With Sun/Cloud Mix
Highs remain 5-10F degrees below average across the state on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Some warmer weather does move in across southern Minnesota heading into the weekend, but we will also have to watch some precipitation chances. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Chicago and other US cities struggle to house asylum-seekers as winter weather hits
As the first blast of wintry weather hit Chicago, dozens of migrant families without a place to live were moved off snowy city streets and into the basement of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in a nearby suburb.
World
Storm Ciaran arrives on England shore, may bring highest winds to western Europe in decades
France, England and countries across western Europe braced for what could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciarán arrived on the English coast Wednesday evening.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, partly to mostly cloudy
After our second snowiest Halloween, today will be cool and windy, with a slight chance of flurries. We may get rain later this week, with daylight saving time on the way.