Paul Douglas
Warmer For The Easter Weekend With A Few Shower Chances
We'll see quite a warm up heading into the Easter holiday weekend, with 50s for the Twins Home Opener Friday, 60s for Saturday and Easter Sunday, and then 70s next week. A few showers are possible Friday Night and again Easter afternoon. - D.J. Kayser
Variety
Utah avalanche leads to shelter-in-place order at ski resort
After an hourslong search, a Utah ski resort confirmed that nobody was hurt or killed from an avalanche that gushed from the backcountry into its boundaries on Thursday.
Business
Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do next
Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38; sunny and breezy
It will feel a little cooler with wind gusts up to 20 mph, but there is warmer weather on the way Friday, with a chance of precipitation overnight. We could top 70 degrees midweek.