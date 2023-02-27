More from Star Tribune
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Parts of the Southern Plains counted the injured and surveyed the damage Monday after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, while some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week's ice storm.
Paul Douglas
Minor Slushy Snow Event on Wednesday
I see a nuisance snowfall tonight and Wednesday, maybe 1-2", more north. I see 30s for highs through next week and no dread-inducing polar fronts in sight. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Extreme heat is a health crisis, Columbia experts say
The record-breaking heat Earth endured during the summer of 2022 will be repeated without a robust international effort to address climate change, a panel of scientists warned Monday.
NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash
A medical transport flight that crashed in a mountainous area in northern Nevada, killing five all five people aboard the plane including a patient, apparently broke apart before hitting the ground, authorities said Sunday.