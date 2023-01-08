More from Star Tribune
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Paul Douglas
Mainly Smooth Sailing Weather This Week
The good news is that we won't be adding a lot of new snow to those tall piles that have built up along the streets, driveways, and parking lots over the next few days. A few flurries can't be ruled out Tuesday Night into Wednesday, otherwise the storm track remains to our south. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and cold, high 22
Things remain cold, dry and sunny on Sunday. Look forward to a warming trend over the next couple of days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and sunny, high 22
We'll start this relatively quiet weather week with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.