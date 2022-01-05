More from Star Tribune
Local
Dangerous wind chills coming to Minnesota
National Weather Service says winds may cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold, with subzero lows
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region looks cold.
Sports
Scoggins: Can the Wilfs build a new football operation? That's the big question for Vikings
It's time for the Vikings to make changes at general manager and head coach. How will the Wilfs handle that? It's the top question for the franchise.
Vikings
Vikings' Cousins cleared to return from COVID list, will start Sunday
Mike Zimmer expects quarterback Kirk Cousins and every starter available to play against the Bears in the regular season finale on Sunday.
Brooks: January 6th the second
A violent attempt to overturn an American election should have changed everything. It didn't.