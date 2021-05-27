More from Star Tribune
State Fair's "Kickoff to Summer" begins
Hungry and thirsty fairgoers returned to the State Fairgrounds Thursday to indulge in some tasty treats for the first time since COVID-19 wiped out last summer's festival. The "Kickoff to Summer" event continues through Memorial Day.
Evening forecast: Overcast and cold, with a chance at approaching the record low of 36
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Brooklyn Park police looking for suspect in child sexual assault
The victim's family members told police that they have seen the suspect in the area in the past.
Politics
Biden to propose $6 trillion budget to make U.S. more competitive
The plan would take the U.S. to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, while running deficits above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade.