Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
Paul Douglas
Snow And Ice Storm Late Monday Into Tuesday
As we head into the first work week of 2023, we will be tracking a system that will bring the potential of over a quarter inch of ice in southern Minnesota and 6-12" of snow from southwestern parts of the state across central Minnesota in the Monday/Tuesday time frame. - D.J. Kayser