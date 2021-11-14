More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Another Shot Of Light Snow Monday, Then A Quick Warm Up Tuesday
Don't be surprised to see a little bit more snow as we head through Sunday Night and Monday as a warm front moves into the region, helping to spark some snow with light accumulations expected in central and southern Minnesota. That warm front brings in 50s for Tuesday before cooler air moves back in. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 32, cloudy skies
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
World
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions
Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly, cloudy, high of 32
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 14, 2021.