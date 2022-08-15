More from Star Tribune
World
Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 31 in Afghanistan
Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban's state-run news agency reported Monday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15
Nation
Florida utility's new drone can speed hurricane recovery
Florida's primary energy provider is ready to launch a powerful new technology, just ahead of the busiest weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season: a new fixed-wing drone designed fly into tropical storm force winds and speed the restoration of electricity after severe weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Early fog in some areas, then mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15