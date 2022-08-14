More from Star Tribune
On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
River torrent kills 7 in China amid widespread heavy rains
Seven people were killed by a torrent of water that came rushing down a river in a popular recreational spot following mountain rains in southwestern China, authorities said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Clouds To Slowly Decrease Sunday
While it appears that we'll start Sunday off cloudy, those clouds should slowly decrease as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will be right around 80F. We are watching at least some slight rain chances this week. - D.J. Kayser