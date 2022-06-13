More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx welcome Seattle to Target Center for nationally televised game
Minnesota brings a three-game losing streak into second meeting this season with the Storm, currently second in the West.
High Schools
Athletes of the Week: Grueling tennis final produces an exhilarating result
Edina's Matthew Fullerton said the 4-hour, 13-minute match that made him the 2A champ was both memorable and exhausting.
High Schools
St. Louis Park's Kristofer Hokenson is the Star Tribune Metro Baseball Player of the Year
Hokenson, 9-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 89⅓ innings, propelled the Orioles to the Class 4A state tournament.
Minneapolis
City Council could decide fate of Hennepin Ave. transit lanes Thursday
The decision rests on whether dedicated bus lanes will operate 24 hours a day, or just during certain hours.