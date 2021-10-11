More from Star Tribune
Business
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The pilots union accused the company of a botched response to what it said would have been a minor challenge for other airlines.
Business
High winds prompt PG&E to shut power to 25,000 in California
Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to about 25,000 customers in central and northern California early Monday and Southern California Edison warned it may do the same for 9,000 of its customers as high winds threatened to damage electrical equipment and ignite wildfires.
Nation
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 65; a few PM showers
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 11