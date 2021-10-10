More from Star Tribune
Mainly Cloudy Monday - Strong Storm System Mid-Week
Skies across the metro will be mainly cloudy Monday as we watch a system pass off to our east. We're keeping our eyes on a wet, windy system for mid-week. - D.J. Kayser
World
Tropical Storm Pamela forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Pamela formed off Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek.
World
Fire-ravaged Greek island of Evia hit by floods, mudslides
The island of Evia, Greece's second-largest, has been hit by floods months after devastating forest fires last summer destroyed about a third of its forest cover.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 71, chance of showers later
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 10, 2021.