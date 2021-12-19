More from Star Tribune
World
Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports
Stormy weather has prompted Egyptian authorities to suspend classes Monday in the capital of Cairo and a handful of other provinces as a precautionary measure.
World
More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines
The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with 52 other people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday.
World
Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID
As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm.
World
Rescue workers in Malaysia free people trapped by flooding
Rescue teams on Monday worked to free people trapped by Malaysia's worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country. At least three people were reported to have died as a result of the flooding.
Paul Douglas
Slowly Falling Temperatures Monday - Any Snow Chances Before Christmas?
After a cold front moves through Sunday Night, we'll see falling temperatures and feels like temperatures in the single digits as we head through Monday. A snow chance moves across northern Minnesota Monday Night into Tuesday, but will there be any snow chances before Christmas here in the metro? - D.J. Kayser