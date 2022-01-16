More from Star Tribune
Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy Monday - Much Colder Later This Week
It'll be a quiet Monday with mainly cloudy skies (a few snowflakes possible in central Minnesota) and highs in the 20s. We'll see 30s return for one day Tuesday before highs struggle to make it above zero by Thursday.
World
New Zealand sends flight to see damage from Pacific volcano
New Zealand's military on Monday morning was able to send a surveillance flight to Tonga to assess the extent of the damage from a huge undersea volcanic eruption.
Variety
For 'ice wine' vintners, frigid temps are reason to rejoice
While the vast majority of New Yorkers are hunkering down to ride out frigid temperatures and snow blasts from the latest winter storm, others are seizing on the opportunity to ... pick grapes?