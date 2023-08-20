More from Star Tribune
Nation
Rains from Tropical Storm Hilary swamp roads, trap cars and flood buildings in California and Mexico
Deadly floodwaters inundated streets across Mexico's arid Baja California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary moved ashore carrying torrential rain into Southern California, while concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such heavy rain.
Local
Another blast of heat: Mid-90s by midweek
The heat index could hit triple digits this week in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.
Nation
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, extreme heat later this week
While the weather should stay fairly pleasant Sunday afternoon, brace yourself for temperatures to climb later this week.