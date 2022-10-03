More from Star Tribune
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Business
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76, cloudy
The clouds will start moving in this warm afternoon. Light to moderate breeze possible.
World
Federal agency to help pay for Mississippi flood control
A federal agency has set aside money to help guard Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas against flood damage following two deluges in three years.
Nation
After storms, NYC moving location of planned migrant shelter
Giant tents for temporarily housing migrants arriving in New York City are being moved to an island off Manhattan from a remote corner of the Bronx, after storms raised concerns over flooding at the original site.
Nation
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
As Hurricane Ian approached last week, Jane Compton and her husband — who lost their home and possessions to the storm — found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.