More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, low 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 64, lingering cloud cover, chance of showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 64, showers and clouds, clearing overnight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Governor: Dozens missing in Oregon wildfires
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the missing come from blazes in southern Oregon near Medford and the northern part of the state near the state capital of Salem.
Nation
Soldier gets Medal of Honor for saving 70 captives
Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne was honored for his role in a 2015 rescue mission.