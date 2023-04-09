More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
Paul Douglas
First 70s - Even An 80F? - On The Way This Week
After observing the fist 60F of the year on Saturday, the first 70F - possibly even 80F - is on the way through the first half of the week as we attempt to skip Spring right into Summer. Cooler temperatures - and rain chances - return into next weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Paul Douglas
A June Weather Fairytale This Week
The approach of unseasonable warmth sets off a smear of clouds and a few afternoon rain showers today with highs near 60F in the metro area. Dry weather lingers into Friday with a taste of June: consistent 70s, even an outside shot at 80F by Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson