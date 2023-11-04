More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Northeast China sees first major blizzard this season and forecasters warn of record snowfall
Heavy snow blanketed swaths of China's northeastern region, shutting schools and halting transportation in the first major snowstorm of the season.
Business
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
When Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle five years ago, it left boats, cars and trucks piled up to the windows of Bonny Paulson's home in the tiny coastal community of Mexico Beach, Florida, even though the house rests on pillars 14 feet above the ground. But Paulson's home, with a rounded shape that looks something like a ship, shrugged off Category 5 winds that might otherwise have collapsed it.
Paul Douglas
Breezy Monday With Mainly Cloudy Skies
While we could see some sunshine to begin Monday in the metro, clouds will quickly come back in leaving us with a mostly cloudy start to the week and gusty west-northwest winds to 30 mph. Highs remain in the 40s to low 50s this week. - D.J. Kayser
Business
French power supplier says technician killed as it battles damage from Storm Ciarán
French power network operator Enedis said Sunday that one of its technicians was killed as it battles to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the wake of major storms.