More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
Mostly Rain For The Metro Tuesday, With Snow And Ice To Our North And West
Another complex system is impacting the region Tuesday and Wednesday, only bringing slight chances of snow to the metro (most precipitation here will fall as rain) but heavy snow and blizzard conditions in northwestern parts of the state. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Officials: Epic California snowpack among biggest on record
This year's epic snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada could top records, state officials said Monday, and significant flooding is expected when it melts and flows down from the mountains.
Nation
More severe weather forecast for battered South, Midwest
While residents across parts of the South and Midwest pummeled by deadly storms and wildfires sifted through the wreckage of their homes Monday, forecasters warned of more severe weather and fire danger in the days ahead across much of the same region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Quiet today, high 45; storm arrives Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, April 3