Paul Douglas
Light snow chances, then an Arctic slap Late Week
Partly sunny skies give way to a light snow dusting tomorrow. A more impressive clipper arrives Thursday night with an inch or two of wind-whipped snow & falling temps. The weekend ahead looks plenty cold. Bundle up! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of a coating of snow; high 32
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 23
Weather
Morning forecast: Brief warm-up, chance of flurries; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 23