Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Thursday - Warmest December On Record Possible
Mostly quiet weather is expected through the end of 2023, with just a few flurries possible late Saturday/Saturday Night. Highs are in the 30s through Saturday, with upper 20s for the last day of the year. We're on tap for the warmest December on record. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 36, mix of sun and clouds
Areas of northern Minnesota are getting a wintry mix, with two slight chances in the Twin Cities area today and Thursday. There's a chance of a clipper Friday night.
World
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.