Paul Douglas
Sunny Skies For Friday - Watching For Some Clipper Snow Saturday Night
While it'll be a sunny Friday for the metro, we are watching a clipper system that'll bring snow to northern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and into the metro Saturday Night. However, weather looks fine for the Vikings game (or to celebrate the New Year) Sunday Night. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 37
A look at the very warm and wet winter so far.