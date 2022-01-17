More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Hundreds rally for higher wages for Minneapolis education support professionals
The union representing about 1,200 employees filed for mediation with the district last week.
Far below guidelines, 10 years in prison for man who set deadly Lake Street pawnshop fire during unrest
The federal judge's sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr. came after the prosecutor saw the defendant as a protester, not a rioter.
Wild
Wild West showdown: Avs slip past Wild in 4-3 shootout victory
Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, including the tying marker with the goalie pulled, in the loss.
Vikings
Souhan: Brady's success diminishes Belichick's title as NFL's greatest coach
Without Tom Brady as his quarterback, playoff success has been hard for Patriots coach Bill Belichick to find, including getting routed by Buffalo this weekend.