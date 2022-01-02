More from Star Tribune
Live updates: 2,500 US flights canceled due to storms, virus
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high of 5 degrees
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 2, 2022.