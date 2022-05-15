More from Star Tribune
Twins
Saints swept in doubleheader at Columbus, losing streak at seven
Bailey Ober gave up four earned runs in five innings in a rehab start.
Nation
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
One person was killed and four others critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.
Twins
Twins stop Guardians 3-1 to take series
Gio Urshela and and Byron Buxton socked homers and Joe Ryan pitched six innings of one-run ball to take two games in the three-game series.
Loons
Minnesota United continues futility in Seattle with 3-1 loss to Sounders
Robin Lod scored in the 34th minute, but the Loons allowed three goals in the second half and extended their losing streak to seven games when on the road against the Sounders.