World
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded.
Nation
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska's vast western coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm sunshine, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 19
Nation
Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire
A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire.