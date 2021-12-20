More from Star Tribune
World
Philippine governor warns of looting without typhoon aid
The governor of a central Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai last week pleaded on radio Tuesday for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police forces would have to be deployed to prevent looting amid growing hunger.
Paul Douglas
Today Marks The Winter Solstice
A coating of snow is possible today with a couple inches north of MSP, where a white Christmas is likely. In the metro area much of whatever snow is left will melt, with daytime highs above 32F the latter half of the week. Models hint at light rain and 40F at MSP Christmas Eve, followed by cooler weather over the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
9th candle factory worker dies; Kentucky toy drive a success
A worker injured in the destruction of a Kentucky candle factory hit by a tornado has died, raising the total killed in the facility to nine.