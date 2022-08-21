More from Star Tribune
Nation
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits U.S. Southwest
Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, mild; high 79
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 21
World
Flash fooding kills dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 21