More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
3 killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen batters the sultanate
A cyclone battered Oman on Sunday, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as the storm killed three people, including a child.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 71
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Business
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
Not a single hurricane has hit Puerto Rico this year, but hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. territory feel like they're living in the aftermath of a major storm: Students do homework by the light of dying cellphones, people who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies struggle to find power sources and the elderly are fleeing sweltering homes amid record high temperatures.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 71
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.